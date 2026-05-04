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Rogers went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.

Rogers delivered his first triple of the season and just the seventh of his six-year MLB career. The veteran catcher hasn't delivered many hits in general this year, as he's batting just .182 in a backup role to Dillon Dingler. Rogers doesn't really have much of any fantasy value due to his lack of regular playing time and poor production in general so far.

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