Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Rogers (elbow) is progressing toward a return and is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list at some point this season, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. "He's ready to do most things on the field, except for the taxing part of throwing every single pitch as a catcher," Hinch said.

Rogers is on the mend from last September's Tommy John surgery, but because he's a position player, he'll face a shorter timeline for his recovery than a pitcher would. Hinch noted that at this stage, Rogers is further along with his hitting program than his throwing program, the latter of which he began March 7. The Tigers haven't outlined a target date for when the 27-year-old catcher might start a minor-league rehab assignment, but he's expected to need the full 20-day rehab window to get his timing back at the plate.