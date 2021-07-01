site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Jake Rogers: Out of lineup for Game 2
Rogers is not starting Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Cleveland.
Rogers will hand the catching duties off to Eric Haase after delivering an RBI single during Game 1 of the twin bill.
