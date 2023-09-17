Rogers went 2-for-3 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Angels.

Rogers was the engine for the Tigers' offense in this game, hitting a solo shot in the second inning and a three-run blast a frame later. The catcher has hit safely in his last five games, going 9-for-19 (.474) with three homers and five RBI in that span. While it's a short stretch of success, it's some of his best work this season -- he's slashing .220/.289/.444 with 19 homers, 44 RBI, 45 runs scored and one stolen base through 99 contests overall.