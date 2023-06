Rogers went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's 11-6 loss against the Diamondbacks.

Rogers has appeared in 39 games (120 plate appearances) and continues to be an all-or-nothing offensive player while operating as the backup catcher behind Eric Haase. The former has just 18 hits on the season, but 12 of those have gone for extra-bases, including eight home runs. Friday's performance was the first multi-homer game of Rogers' big-league career.