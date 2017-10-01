Play

McCann is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins.

McCann has started six consecutive games behind the dish for the Tigers. In that time he's gone 4-for-23 (.174). He'll move to the bench for Sunday's season finale against Minnesota. McCann hit .253/.318/.415 over 106 games this season. With McCann out, Bryan Holaday will serve as Detroit's catcher.

