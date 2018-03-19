McCann will start at catcher and bat sixth in the Detroit lineup for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

All of the team's projected regulars are starting Monday, so it would appear McCann is tentatively penciled in as the Tigers' No. 6 hitter for the Opening Day lineup. Should McCann stick in that spot for the balance of the campaign, he would likely be in good position to surpass the career-high 49 RBI he tallied in 2017 with Miguel Cabrera, Nicholas Castellanos and Victor Martinez slotting directly ahead of him in the order. McCann is also aided by having less competition for starts behind the plate now that right-handed masher Alex Avila is out of the way after the two backstops split time last season before Avila was dealt to the Cubs in late July.