McCann went 2-for-5 with a triple, three RBI and a run in Tuesday's loss to Oakland.

It's been a bit of an up-and-down season for McCann, but he's already set a new career mark in homers (13), while Tuesday's effort brought his RBI total to a career-high-tying 48. The 27-year-old catcher has improved his stats across the board this season, and it's not out of the question to expect further growth next season as he continues settling into the No. 1 role behind the plate in Detroit.