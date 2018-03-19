Tigers' James McCann: Bulked up in offseason
McCann added about 15 pounds to his frame in the offseason and looks more muscular this spring, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
McCann figures to be a more important part of Detroit's offense this year, as J.D. Martinez and Ian Kinsler are both gone from last year's Opening Day lineup. The 27-year-old catcher set new career highs with 13 home runs and 49 RBI in 2017, and he could surpass those numbers if the added muscle leads to more power at the plate.
More News
-
Tigers' James McCann: Batting sixth in mock Opening Day lineup•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Inks deal with Tigers, avoids arbitration•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Absent from Sunday lineup•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Day off Wednesday•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Brings home three in losing cause•
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...