McCann went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in FFriday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

His second-inning shot gave the Tigers a lead they wouldn't relinquish. McCann went the entire month of June without leaving the yard -- his last homer came on May 28 -- and his five home runs and .594 OPS on the year are a disappointment after his solid 2017 performance.

