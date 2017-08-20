Play

McCann is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

McCann will head to the bench for a breather after starting eight of the last nine games behind the dish, a stretch over which he's gone 10-for-32 (.313). John Hicks will take over for him at backstop, batting seventh.

