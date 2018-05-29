McCann went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Monday's win over the Angels.

McCann took Los Angeles starter Tyler Skaggs deep in the third inning with the bases loaded to give the Tigers an early 5-0 lead. The catcher now has four home runs and 19 RBI this season, and he's batting a solid .266 with a .720 OPS.