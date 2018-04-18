Tigers' James McCann: Not in lineup against Orioles
McCann is out of the lineup against Baltimore on Wednesday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
McCann will occupy a seat on the bench after going 1-for-4 during Tuesday's victory. In his place, John Hicks will catch Matt Boyd and hit sixth in the order.
