Tigers' James McCann: On bench for Game 2 on Friday
McCann is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Royals, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
McCann will get the night off after catching Game 1 of the twin-bill while going 2-for-4 with one run scored. In his stead, John Hicks will catch and bat sixth.
More News
-
Tigers' James McCann: Not in lineup against Orioles•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Hits first home run Friday•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Takes seat against Cleveland•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Struggles continue Tuesday•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Tigers' James McCann: Resting in Game 1 of doubleheader•
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...