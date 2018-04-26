Tigers' James McCann: Out of Game 2 lineup
McCann is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates.
McCann will get the night off after catching all nine innings in Game 1 and going 2-for-6 with a solo homer. In his place, John Hicks will start behind the dish and bat sixth.
