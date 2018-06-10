Tigers' James McCann: Out of lineup Sunday
McCann is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians.
McCann will retreat to the bench in favor of John Hicks after starting the last two games. The Tigers seem committed to getting Hicks regular at-bats, and with Miguel Cabrera back from the DL and playing first base most days, that could mean a slight dip in playing time for McCann moving forward. The 27-year-old is slashing .242/.299/.355 this season.
