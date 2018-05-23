Tigers' James McCann: Out of lineup Wednesday
McCann will take a seat for Wednesday's series finale against the Twins.
McCann will get the day off after making three consecutive starts behind the dish. He's been solid at the plate over his last 14 games, slashing .262/.347/.357. Grayson Greiner will get the start at catcher and hit out of the seven hole.
