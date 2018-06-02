McCann is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

McCann has seen the vast majority of starts behind the dish this season, but the recent return of Miguel Cabrera combined with John Hicks' impact with the bat this season could lead to more frequent days off in the future. However, McCann is no slouch at the dish either, batting .259/.313/.380with four home runs and 19 RBI.