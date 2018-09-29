McCann is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

With the Tigers simply playing out the string in a losing season, they'll give McCann a day off as Grayson Greiner slips into the lineup. McCann, who has a disappointing .220/.267/.314 slash line in 117 games this season, will likely start the season finale Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories