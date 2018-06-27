Tigers' James McCann: Receives breather Wednesday
McCann is out of the lineup against Oakland on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McCann will take a seat after going 1-for-5 with one RBI during Tuesday's loss. In his stead, Grayson Greiner will catch Mike Fiers and bat seventh in the Tigers' order.
