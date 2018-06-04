Tigers' James McCann: Sitting out Game 1 of doubleheader
McCann (intercostal) is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the Tigers' doubleheader with the Yankees, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The Tigers didn't call up a catcher from the minor-league ranks prior to the first game of the twin bill, so it's expected that McCann will be behind the plate in Game 2. McCann exited the seventh inning of Sunday's game against the Blue Jays with a left intercostal spasm, resulting in backup John Hicks finishing the contest as the Tigers' backstop. Hicks will pick up the start in the first game Monday before presumably giving way to McCann in the nightcap.
