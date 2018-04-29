Tigers' James McCann: Sitting out Sunday
McCann is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
It looks to be little more than a routine off day for McCann, who rapped out a season-high three hits in Saturday's contest. With McCann on the bench for the first time in four games, John Hicks will handle the catching duties for Detroit.
