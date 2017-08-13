Play

McCann went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer, three runs and five RBI Saturday against the Twins.

McCann blasted his 11th homer of the season to provide the Tigers with a five-run the lead in the first inning of the game they'd eventually win. Although he's not a great fantasy option, his .251/.320/.448 slash line is more than serviceable for a catcher.

