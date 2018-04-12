Tigers' James McCann: Takes seat against Cleveland
McCann is not in the lineup against the Indians on Thursday.
Following three straight starts behind the plate, McCann will retreat to the bench in favor of John Hicks for the series finale. Over the course of nine games this season, McCann has hit just .147/.237/.176 with five RBI in 38 plate appearances.
