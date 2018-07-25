Tigers' James McCann: Takes seat in series finale
McCann is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
McCann will get the day off after making three straight starts behind the dish. John Hicks is slated to bat cleanup and handle the catching duties in his stead.
