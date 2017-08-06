Tigers' James McCann: Takes seat in series finale
McCann is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.
It's a well-deserved day off for McCann, who had logged catching duties for each of the previous seven games, going 10-for-28 (.357 average) with a home run and four RBI in those contests. The backstop has been on fire since the All-Star break and will continue to hold down a full-time role for the Tigers the rest of the way following the trade of Alex Avila to the Cubs, making McCann an attractive pickup in leagues that start two catchers, if not formats shallower than that. John Hicks will spell McCann in the series finale.
