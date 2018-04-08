Tigers' James McCann: Takes seat Sunday
McCann is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.
McCann will receive a routine rest after starting the first two games of the series and going 1-for-8 at the dish. John Hicks will settle in behind the plate, catching for Mike Fiers.
