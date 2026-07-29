Tigers' James Outman: Looks set to lose playing time

Outman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Though he'll exit the lineup Wednesday while southpaw Trevor Rogers starts for the Orioles, the left-handed-hitting Outman could be headed for a steep reduction in playing time versus righties, too. Outman headed to the bench for Tuesday's 14-0 loss while righty Dean Kremer was on the bump for Baltimore, as Javier Baez picked up the start in center field in his return from the 60-day injured list. Baez could end up being prioritized in center field while Outman has provided a lowly .167/.211/.322 slash line over 34 games with Detroit.