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Tigers' James Outman: Looks set to lose playing time

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Outman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Though he'll exit the lineup Wednesday while southpaw Trevor Rogers starts for the Orioles, the left-handed-hitting Outman could be headed for a steep reduction in playing time versus righties, too. Outman headed to the bench for Tuesday's 14-0 loss while righty Dean Kremer was on the bump for Baltimore, as Javier Baez picked up the start in center field in his return from the 60-day injured list. Baez could end up being prioritized in center field while Outman has provided a lowly .167/.211/.322 slash line over 34 games with Detroit.

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