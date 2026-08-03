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Tigers' James Outman: Pops homer in rout

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Outman went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Sunday's 11-0 win over the Athletics.

Outman took position player Carlos Cortes deep in the ninth inning for the last run of the game. Outman looks to be firmly in a reserve role, as the Tigers prefer an outfield of Riley Greene, Max Clark and Zach McKinstry from left to right against right-handed pitchers. All three of them are left-handed hitters, as is Outman, who will have to settle for a bench role until opportunities open up. On the year, Outman is batting .168 with a .544 OPS, five homers, 17 RBI, 22 runs scored, four doubles, two triples and six stolen bases over 167 plate appearances between Detroit and Minnesota.

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