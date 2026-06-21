Tigers' James Outman: Tallies two hits, stolen base

Outman went 2-for-2 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

Outman came on as a defensive replacement after Jahmai Jones pinch hit for Kerry Carpenter in the fourth inning. The former recorded his first multi-hit effort since joining the Tigers about 10 days ago as well as his first stolen base. Outman is seeing some run for the team as a reserve outfielder, though he hasn't established a regular starting role and is still mostly off the fantasy radar due to his .173/.244/.293 slash line this season.