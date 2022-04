The Tigers acquired Westbrook from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Westbrook made 89 appearances between the Double-A and Triple-A levels last year and slashed .281/.353/.456 with 12 homers, 57 runs, 53 RBI and three steals. The 26-year-old will report to Triple-A Toledo following Wednesday's trade.