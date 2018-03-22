The Tigers reassigned Saltalamacchia to their minor-league camp Thursday.

Saltalamacchia was a late arrival to spring training after remaining unsigned until landing a minor-league deal from Detroit in March, but he would have had difficulty cracking the Opening Day roster even if had stood out throughout the Grapefruit League schedule. Though he offers some pop behind the plate, Saltamacchia's sky-high strikeout rates and sketchy defense make him a less-than-ideal option as a No. 2 backstop.