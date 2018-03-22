Tigers' Jarrod Saltalamacchia: Gets cut from camp
The Tigers reassigned Saltalamacchia to their minor-league camp Thursday.
Saltalamacchia was a late arrival to spring training after remaining unsigned until landing a minor-league deal from Detroit in March, but he would have had difficulty cracking the Opening Day roster even if had stood out throughout the Grapefruit League schedule. Though he offers some pop behind the plate, Saltamacchia's sky-high strikeout rates and sketchy defense make him a less-than-ideal option as a No. 2 backstop.
More News
-
Tigers' Jarrod Saltalamacchia: In camp with Tigers•
-
Jarrod Saltalamacchia: Released again by Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Jarrod Saltalamacchia: Returns to Blue Jays on MiLB deal•
-
Jarrod Saltalamacchia: Cut loose by Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Jarrod Saltalamacchia: Designated for assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Jarrod Saltalamacchia: Developing chemistry with Marco Estrada•
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...