Saltalamacchia's contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

The 33-year-old failed to make the big-league roster out of spring training, and his performance at Triple-A during the season did little to warrant a promotion. He batted just .174 with the Mud Hens while striking out 32 percent of the time. Saltalamacchia has a bit of pop, but he poses as little more than a third-string catcher for the remainder of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories