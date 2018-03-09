Tigers' Jarrod Saltalamacchia: In camp with Tigers
Saltalamacchia is in camp with the Tigers on Friday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Saltalamacchia is expected to be signing a minor-league deal. The journeyman catcher has appeared in 890 games in his 11-year major-league career, including 92 with the Tigers in 2016. He received just 26 major-league plate appearances for Toronto last season and hit .162/.271/.243 in 33 games for Triple-A Buffalo.
