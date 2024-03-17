Foley (undisclosed) struck out three and allowed one hit over a scoreless inning of relief Friday in the Tigers' 6-1 win over Atlanta in Grapefruit League play.

Foley was back in action for his fourth appearance of the spring and his first since March 7 after he had been shut down for a brief period with what manager A.J. Hinch termed as "mid-camp fatigue." The right-hander had struggled over his first three outings, but the time off appeared to do him some good, as he looked sharp in his return to the mound Friday. Foley should be positioned to open the upcoming season as one of the top setup options in front of closer Alex Lange.