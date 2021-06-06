The Tigers selected Foley's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
With Michael Fulmer landing on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain, a spot has opened up for Foley on the major-league roster. This marks Foley's first promotion to the big leagues. The right-hander has posted a 3.60 ERA and 10:4 K:BB across 10 innings at Triple-A Toledo this season. He'll look to make his major-league debut out of the Detroit bullpen in the coming days.