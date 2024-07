Foley earned a save in Wednesday's win over the Guardians, walking one and recording the final two outs in the ninth inning.

Foley was summoned to protect a 5-4 lead with one out in the ninth inning and stranded a runner on third to secure his 15th save in 17 attempts. It was a gutsy effort, as he entered Wednesday having yielded four earned runs over his previous four appearances. On the season, the 28-year-old owns a 3.41 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB over 31.2 innings.