Foley picked up the save in Thursday's 3-0 victory over Kansas City, working around a hit in a scoreless inning.

After Alex Lange worked two of Detroit's previous three games, Foley was called upon Thursday to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning. The 27-year-old right-hander worked around a leadoff single, coaxing a double-play ball off the bat of Salvador Perez to earn his fourth save of the season. While Lange seems to have steadied himself as the Tigers' closer, Foley has been good in a set-up role, pitching to a 2.13 ERA with a 1.06 WHIP and 37:9 K:BB across 42.1 innings this year.