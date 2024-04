Foley allowed one hit and one walk over one scoreless frame to earn the save Sunday against the Royals. He struck out two.

Foley kept things interesting by allowing the first two batters to reach, but induced a ground out followed by two strikeouts to join four others with his league-leading ninth save in as many opportunities. The Tigers' closer lowered his ERA to 1.38 with a 1.23 WHIP and 13 strikeouts across 13 innings.