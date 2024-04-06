Foley (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts to earn the win in Friday's 5-4 victory over the A's.

Foley now has two wins across five appearances after recording only three wins in 70 games last season. While he likely won't be able to sustain his current vulturing pace, the righty does seem to be Detroit's top option for saves at the moment, though the likes of Alex Lange, Andrew Chafin and Shelby Miller are also in the mix in a fluid Detroit bullpen. Foley leads the team with two saves so far, while Lange has one and no one else has any.