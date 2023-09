Foley (3-3) pitched around a hit and a walk to record a clean inning of relief and earn the win Tuesday against the Royals. He struck out one.

Foley got into a little bit of trouble but managed to escape, thanks in large part to a double-play grounder off the bat of Bobby Witt. The righty reliever has been solid all season for the Tigers with a 2.65 ERA, and he leads the team with 28 holds. He's also managed to record seven saves, giving him some fantasy value here and there.