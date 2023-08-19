Foley recorded his sixth save of the season in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Guardians, giving up a run on two hits while striking out one in the ninth inning.

Steven Kwan led off the final frame with a triple, but Foley had a three-run cushion to work with and was able to minimize the damage. Alex Lange continues to deal with control issues, posting an 8:10 K:BB through 4.1 innings in August, but Foley is facing his own struggles as the next man up in the closer role, getting tagged for four runs on six hits, including two homers, in his last two appearances.