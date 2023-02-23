Foley figures to have a prominent relief role for the Tigers this season with several key members of last year's bullpen departing in the offseason, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Gregory Soto is the most significant departure, as the lefty led the Tigers in saves last year. However, Joe Jimenez, Michael Fulmer and Andrew Chafin are also gone. That leaves the likes of Foley, Alex Lange and Jose Cisnero in a position to take on more prominent roles, though it's unclear who might emerge as the closer. Foley recorded a 3.88 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 60.1 innings in 2022. He only recorded 43 strikeouts in that time, so the righty doesn't profile as an overpowering pitcher, which could make him more of a setup option.