Foley picked up the save in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Twins. He allowed one hit while striking out four over two scoreless innings.

Foley got the Tigers out of a jam in the eighth inning then tossed a perfect ninth to pick up his third save of the campaign and his first since April 25. Though Foley has operated in high-leverage situations all year as a setup man for closer Alex Lange, he has struggled when given the opportunity to pick up saves, blowing two of his five chances this season.