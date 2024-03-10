Manager A.J. Hinch said that Foley (undisclosed) wasn't used in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets due to "mid-camp fatigue," Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Foley doesn't look to be dealing with a legitimate injury, but he could be dealing with a case of "dead arm" after allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over 2.2 innings in three appearances so far this spring. He presumably isn't in any real danger of opening the season on the injured list but may rest for a few days before making his next Grapefruit League appearance.