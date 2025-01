Foley agreed to a one-year, $3.15 million contract with the Tigers on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The right-hander receives a significant raise in his first season of arbitration eligibility after recording 28 saves with a 3.15 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 46:20 K:BB across 60 innings last year. Foley is on track to begin spring training as Detroit's closer in 2025.