The Tigers recalled Foley (shoulder) from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday and placed him on the 60-day injured list.

Foley has been on the Triple-A injured list since mid-April due to a shoulder strain, and he underwent season-ending surgery in May to address the issue. He'll now join the major-league 60-day IL in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Sawyer Gipson-Long, who was activated from the injured list to start Wednesday's game against the White Sox.