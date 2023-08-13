Foley gave up one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings of relief Saturday to record his fifth save of the season in a 6-2 win over the Red Sox.

Beau Brieske started the eighth inning protecting a five-run lead, but after a Justin Turner homer and two singles, Foley was brought in to shut down the rally with the tying run on deck. The right-hander's power sinker proved to be too much for Boston's hitters, producing four groundball outs -- including a game-ending double play -- plus an infield pop-up. Alex Lange has walked nine batters in his last three appearances and appears to be in danger of losing his grip on Detroit's closer role, and while Foley is in the mix to replace him, manager A.J. Hinch might be leaning toward a committee approach instead. Since Lange's last save July 23, four different Tigers relievers -- Brieske with two, and Foley, Tyler Holton and Jose Cisnero with one each -- have collected a save.