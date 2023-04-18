Foley struck out one in a perfect ninth inning during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader to record his first career save in a 1-0 win over the Guardians.

Alex Lange picked up the win in the matinee, so Foley got the call in the nightcap and breezed through the top of the Cleveland order, striking out Jose Ramirez to end the game. The right-hander has arguably been Detroit's most effective reliever so far in 2023, posting a 1.13 ERA and 8:3 K:BB through eight innings with three holds, and if Lange falters as closer, Foley could be the next man up in the role.