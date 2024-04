Foley (1-0) allowed one hit in a scoreless inning Monday, striking out two and earning a win over the Mets.

The Tigers won in the 10th inning after Foley quickly worked through the ninth. The 28-year-old has already converted two saves and earned a win this season as he's seemingly locked himself into Detroit's ninth-inning role. Foley has four punchouts through 2.1 innings so far.